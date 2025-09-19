Brokerages Set NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target at $256.05

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $256.0526.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. KGI Securities raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.29. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $148.09 and a 1-year high of $256.62.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rafael Sotomayor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.57, for a total transaction of $439,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,628.06. The trade was a 28.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 375.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

