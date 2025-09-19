Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $230.83

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.8333.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd.

In other OSI Systems news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $395,625.96. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 161.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,513,000 after acquiring an additional 541,882 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $39,686,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1,202.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 125,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,328,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 160.0% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSIS opened at $242.45 on Tuesday. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.84 and a 1-year high of $244.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.13.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

