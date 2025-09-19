Brokerages Set Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) PT at $80.29

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.2857.
TECX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.
NASDAQ:TECX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.42.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
