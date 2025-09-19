Brokerages Set Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX) PT at $80.29

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.2857.

TECX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tectonic Therapeutic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TECX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tectonic Therapeutic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic by 919.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $292.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 3.42.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

(Get Free Report)

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc engages in discovery and development of therapeutic proteins & antibodies. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Andrew Kruse in 2019 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.