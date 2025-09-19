Brokers Set Expectations for Open Text FY2027 Earnings

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Open Text in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $4.22 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Open Text’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.18.
Open Text Stock Up 2.0%
OTEX stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Open Text has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $38.08.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,447,000 after acquiring an additional 639,514 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 42.7% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,368,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,058 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Open Text by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,262,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,328,000 after acquiring an additional 119,163 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Open Text by 11.7% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,730,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,898,000 after acquiring an additional 810,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,876,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,299,000 after purchasing an additional 492,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
Open Text Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Open Text
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Open Text
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.