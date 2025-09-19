Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives $112.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.6429.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BRO opened at $91.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $89.99 and a 12 month high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. The trade was a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 65,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.8% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.