Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 25.6% in August

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,350,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $33.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $797.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.17 million. Bruker had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.950-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bruker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Bruker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $114,003.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,016. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bruker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $192,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bruker in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,459,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,598,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 884,423 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

