BTIG Research Downgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Neutral

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.44 and a beta of 1.33. Vericel has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 2.85%.The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vericel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Vericel by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vericel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

