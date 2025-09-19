BTIG Research Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Stock

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 237.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oruka Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oruka Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Oruka Therapeutics Stock Performance

ORKA stock opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15. Oruka Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -0.26.

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oruka Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 13,986 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Car Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Oruka Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Oruka Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics for PsO and other I&I indications. Its pipeline includes ORKA-001 and ORKA-002. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

