Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Baird R W cut Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $129.12 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.87.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.