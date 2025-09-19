C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCCC

C4 Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CCCC opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a market cap of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 325.88%.The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.