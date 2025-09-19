CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $549.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial set a $575.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $614.00 price objective (up previously from $562.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CACI International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares in the company, valued at $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 110.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI stock opened at $496.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $481.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. CACI International had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.