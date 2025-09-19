CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Update

CaixaBank, S.A. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 129,900 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CAIXY stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

