Calix, Inc $CALX Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 91.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Calix by 1,704.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Calix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Insider Activity at Calix

In other news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,114,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,126,015.20. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cory Sindelar sold 10,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,300. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $3,065,000. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Calix Stock Performance

NYSE:CALX opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.25 and a beta of 1.35. Calix, Inc has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $64.25.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.09%.The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.371 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

