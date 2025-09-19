Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Sell”

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $106.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.20% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $107.29 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,773,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,879,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 5,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

