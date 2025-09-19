Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

ASP Isotopes Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

Get ASP Isotopes alerts:

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%. Research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Duncan Moore sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 994,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,451.84. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $71,976.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,555.62. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,591 shares of company stock worth $2,139,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASP Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASP Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.