Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPI opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. ASP Isotopes has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.27.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%. Research analysts predict that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Duncan Moore sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 994,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,451.84. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 8,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $71,976.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,555.62. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,591 shares of company stock worth $2,139,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 11.2% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 3,508,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 354,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

