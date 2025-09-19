Canadian National Railway Company $CNI Stock Holdings Decreased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 12,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI opened at $93.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.37. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

