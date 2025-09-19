Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cap Gemini Stock Performance

CGEMY stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Cap Gemini has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.

Cap Gemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

