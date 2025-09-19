Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 25.7% in August

Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,700 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cap Gemini Stock Performance
CGEMY stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. Cap Gemini has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29.
Cap Gemini Company Profile
