Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold Off Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Capital One Financial stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of COF opened at $229.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.22 and a fifty-two week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,988,129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,427,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,380,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,995,603,000 after buying an additional 24,129,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,780,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,500,000 after buying an additional 10,776,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,511,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,008,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474,328 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 100,486 shares in the company, valued at $22,448,572.40. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares in the company, valued at $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

