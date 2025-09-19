CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Short Interest Down 22.2% in August

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDO stock opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $22.62.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.1823 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

