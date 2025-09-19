CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

CBRE stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $167.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.79. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 111,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,267,167.70. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

