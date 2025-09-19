Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th.

Celestica stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Celestica has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $258.16.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Celestica’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 102.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

