Celldex Therapeutics’ (CLDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 139.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $47.00.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,446.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 6,665.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

