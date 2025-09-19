Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) Trading 90.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETXP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 90.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Cemtrex Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

See Also

