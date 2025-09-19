Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $38.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6667.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $100,216.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,427 shares in the company, valued at $46,491.66. This trade represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $114,065.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,219.52. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

CENTA opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.22. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $960.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

