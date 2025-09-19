Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBIGet Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBIFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Central Plains Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

About Central Plains Bancshares

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

