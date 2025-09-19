Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.
Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares
About Central Plains Bancshares
Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Central Plains Bancshares
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Plains Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Plains Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.