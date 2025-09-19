Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI) Trading Up 1% – Should You Buy?

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.72 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 3,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Central Plains Bancshares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $66.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Central Plains Bancshares (NASDAQ:CPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Plains Bancshares had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Plains Bancshares

About Central Plains Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Plains Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPBI Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Central Plains Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Plains Bancshares, Inc focuses on providing various banking products and services to retail customers, and small and medium-sized commercial customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by properties, as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural real estate and non-real estate loans, and consumer loans.

