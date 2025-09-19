CG Oncology FY2026 EPS Estimate Lowered by Lifesci Capital

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) – Research analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for CG Oncology in a report released on Monday, September 15th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.97) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.04). The consensus estimate for CG Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

CG Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $40.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.87.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 15,945.17%.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 15.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 6.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,883 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

