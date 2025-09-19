CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 103.50% from the stock’s current price.

CGON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CG Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CG Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CG Oncology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

CGON stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CG Oncology will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,015 shares of company stock worth $3,722,883. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGON. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CG Oncology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CG Oncology by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,125,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 214,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CG Oncology by 409.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CG Oncology by 12.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

