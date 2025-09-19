Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,489,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,891.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,891.0 days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

