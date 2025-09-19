Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,489,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,891.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14,891.0 days.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPNF opened at $0.26 on Friday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.