ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHPT. Roth Capital set a $11.00 target price on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, September 4th.

NYSE CHPT opened at $10.78 on Friday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $251.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 13,605.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,857,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 6,429.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,182 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $1,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 61.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,790,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $759,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

