Charles Woodburn Buys 7 Shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn purchased 7 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,008 per share, with a total value of £140.56.

On Thursday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 9 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,780 per share, with a total value of £160.20.

Shares of BA opened at GBX 1,955.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 1,012.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,415.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,822.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,769.83.

BAE Systems ( LON:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 34.70 EPS for the quarter. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that BAE Systems plc will post 73.537927 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,770 price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 2,170 to GBX 2,220 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 2,145 to GBX 2,192 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,976.75.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

