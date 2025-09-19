Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPKF opened at $21.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.28.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $19.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 294.0%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

