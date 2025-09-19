Chubb (NYSE:CB) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CB. HSBC lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CB stock opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $109.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.84 and its 200-day moving average is $283.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth $1,195,137,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after buying an additional 878,177 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

