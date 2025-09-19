Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $727,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 58,799.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Truist Financial set a $375.00 target price on Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $371.81.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $293.90 on Friday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $256.89 and a twelve month high of $358.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.67.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

