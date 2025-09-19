Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.34 and a beta of 1.79.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $869.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.24 million. Cimpress has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,387,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after buying an additional 329,466 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,662,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

