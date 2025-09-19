Citigroup Boosts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $381.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $373.00 to $381.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE MCD opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.47.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,331,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,840,787,000 after purchasing an additional 921,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after purchasing an additional 276,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.