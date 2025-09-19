Citigroup Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $42.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $45.80 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $868.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.31%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

