Citigroup Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALAB. CICC Research began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. William Blair began coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $251.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.30. Astera Labs has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 449.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $31,708,410.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 385,863 shares in the company, valued at $66,858,482.01. The trade was a 32.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 22,500 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.42, for a total transaction of $4,014,450.00. Following the sale, the director owned 97,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,369,365.42. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,576,713 shares of company stock valued at $239,237,016. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALAB. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,395,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $1,543,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Astera Labs

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.