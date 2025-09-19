Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $499.00 to $494.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $402.79 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 350.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 11.0% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

