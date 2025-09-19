Citigroup Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.72.

RSG stock opened at $226.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.67. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $197.60 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

