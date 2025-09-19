Citigroup Lowers Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $375.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DUOL. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.32.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $289.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Duolingo has a one year low of $256.22 and a one year high of $544.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.82.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.36, for a total value of $486,860.40. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,547.68. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335.60. The trade was a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $23,716,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,073,000 after acquiring an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Duolingo by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,716,000 after acquiring an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,356 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

