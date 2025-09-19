Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $57.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.62, with a volume of 3146514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

