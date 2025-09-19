Clearwater Analytics’ (CWAN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 target price on Clearwater Analytics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.73. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.16 million. Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 121,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,262.93. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 11,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $219,975.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 338,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,187.64. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,652,514 in the last 90 days. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

