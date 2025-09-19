Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) versus Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Head to Head Review

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) and Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Clearwater Analytics and Evolent Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Evolent Health 0 1 12 1 3.00

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.08%. Evolent Health has a consensus target price of $17.43, indicating a potential upside of 99.18%. Given Evolent Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

50.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Evolent Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolent Health has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Evolent Health”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $451.80 million 12.51 $424.38 million $1.59 12.15 Evolent Health $2.55 billion 0.40 -$61.62 million ($1.61) -5.43

Clearwater Analytics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolent Health. Evolent Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clearwater Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and Evolent Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics 73.74% 3.23% 2.44% Evolent Health -5.94% 1.83% 0.70%

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats Evolent Health on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally. It offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. The company’s Clearwater Prism SaaS-based data and reporting platform for investment data delivers a range of product modules, including Prism reporting and statements, Prism connectors, Prism data ops, and Prism managed services. It also provides Clearwater JUMP that provides a modular front, middle and back office solution to investment managers, private banks, and insurer, as well as portfolio management and order management, unit-linked funds, tri-partite templates, and full trade life cycle solutions. In addition, the company offers Clearwater LPx, a full-service solution for private funds that delivers complete, timely, accurate, and consumable data for limited partnerships; and Clearwater MLx, a comprehensive mortgage loan investment solution that provides investors to drive growth and make informed decisions, oversight, and reporting capabilities for mortgage loan investments, as well as enhances risk reporting, servicer tracking, oversight, and accounting capabilities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Evolent Health

(Get Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients. In addition, the company provides holistic total cost of care management. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.