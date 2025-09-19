Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 5,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.
The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $2.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 966.0%. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,700.00%.
The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.
