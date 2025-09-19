Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TIME – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 5,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 9,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.33.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -813.33 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.09.

Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $2.2949 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 966.0%. Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,700.00%.

Institutional Trading of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

About Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF stock. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA:TIME Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Betterment LLC owned about 0.91% of Clockwise Core Equity & Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clockwise Capital Innovation ETF (TIME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and aims to invest in domestic companies that best utilize 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. TIME was launched on Jan 27, 2022 and is managed by Clockwise Capital.

