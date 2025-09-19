CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNH. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

CNH opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.51. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 12.33, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

About CNH Industrial

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.