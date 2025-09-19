Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 3.1%
NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 3,588.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.
