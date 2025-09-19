Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 3.1%

NASDAQ:CODX opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.78. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 69.49% and a negative net margin of 3,588.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CODX Free Report ) by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Co-Diagnostics worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

Featured Stories

