Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Stake Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 462.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,883,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126,996 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at $162,036,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 253.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,948,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,205,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,493 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13,956.3% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 595,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 590,909 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $100.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.40.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

