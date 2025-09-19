Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $81.62 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

