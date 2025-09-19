Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Unloaded Rep. Julie Johnson

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on September 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on August 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHASE BROKERAGE ACCOUNT (3935)” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) on 8/14/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 8/14/2025.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $31.64 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 902.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 65,780 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 73,980 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 180,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,055,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $977,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

