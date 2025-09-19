Comerica Incorporated $CMA Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Comerica by 32.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $140,763.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comerica from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on Comerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Comerica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.10.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $70.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.39 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.41%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

